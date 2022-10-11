Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn why a Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it was closed on Facebook.

A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps, “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. If you were an employee of this restaurant, and you have some type of pay history to prove that, you are encouraged to reach out to KKTV 11 News by calling 719-578-0000.

