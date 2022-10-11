SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation but declined to elaborate further.

The sheriff’s office first tweeted just after 12 p.m. Tuesday that those living in the Cheyenne Mountain Estates needed to shelter inside their homes due to a substantial law enforcement presence in the area.

SHELTER IN PLACE! Heavy LE activity in the area of 8160 Piute Road (Cheyenne Mountain Estates trailer park). All residents w/in a quarter mile radius STAY INSIDE and away from windows and exterior walls. Anyone not in the area, STAY AWAY. pic.twitter.com/00a0lQHFRZ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 11, 2022

An “all clear” was given within 25 minutes and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Cheyenne Mountain Estates is located off Highway 115 just to the south of Cheyenne Mountain State Park and the main entrance to Fort Carson.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.