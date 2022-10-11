Reports: Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

(Gray News) - Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, according to several news outlets.

Her family reported her death on Tuesday, according to NBC News and People Magazine.

The London-born actress graced screens, theaters and stages for decades.

Lansbury is known for her role as crime-solving novelist Jessica Fletcher in “Murder She Wrote” and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated movie “Beauty and the Beast.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.