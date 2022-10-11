Police investigating deadly shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Crime scene tape lines the parking lot at the Wind River Apartments in Colorado Springs.
Crime scene tape lines the parking lot at the Wind River Apartments in Colorado Springs.(Wayne Hicks, KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crime scene tape is up at an complex on the west side of the city.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Wind River Apartments just north of 19th and Uintah Streets.

It’s still unclear whether there is an active search for a suspect.

Stay with KKTV for updates.

