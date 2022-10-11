Police investigating deadly shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crime scene tape is up at an complex on the west side of the city.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Wind River Apartments just north of 19th and Uintah Streets.
It’s still unclear whether there is an active search for a suspect.
