Man in a wheelchair hit by a car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of N. Union Boulevard and Bijou Street.

“Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou St preparing to make a left turn to go south on Union Ave,” police wrote in their online blotter. “As the vehicle began to make the left turn the vehicle struck a male in a motorized wheelchair crossing Union from the west to the east.”

Police add the man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

