Man in a wheelchair hit by a car in Colorado Springs

Crash investigation in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Crash investigation in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of N. Union Boulevard and Bijou Street.

“Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou St preparing to make a left turn to go south on Union Ave,” police wrote in their online blotter. “As the vehicle began to make the left turn the vehicle struck a male in a motorized wheelchair crossing Union from the west to the east.”

Police add the man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs
Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

Latest News

MGN
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media, post has since been removed
WATCH: UCHealth intends to invest millions into Southern Colorado healthcare system
WATCH: UCHealth intends to invest millions into Southern Colorado healthcare system
Deadly shooting investigation.
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
Legislative forum
Colorado legislative forum on Tuesday featuring candidate from State House District 17 and State Senate District 11