Man in a wheelchair hit by a car in Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of N. Union Boulevard and Bijou Street.
“Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou St preparing to make a left turn to go south on Union Ave,” police wrote in their online blotter. “As the vehicle began to make the left turn the vehicle struck a male in a motorized wheelchair crossing Union from the west to the east.”
Police add the man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
