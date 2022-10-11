Man accused of espionage will go to trial

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of attempting to sell government secrets to Russia will go to trial.

Jareh Dalke pleaded not guilty to these charges in federal court on Tuesday October 11th.

A federal judge ruled that Dalke will remain in custody, after his defense wanted him out under very strict rules, including limited to no access to the internet.

The prosecution said in court today that they found fake ID’s, and some fake law enforcement credentials that he was allegedly making.

He lives with his wife and grandmother in Colorado Springs, and faces six counts of espionage.

