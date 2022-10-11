Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.(Kohl's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Holiday shoppers will have to make sure they hit Kohl’s stores before Thanksgiving Day. The retail chain announced that its stores will be closed once again on the holiday on Nov. 24.

Kohl’s announced the closings in a release on Tuesday.

The stores were closed last year on Thanksgiving as well.

The company said eager customers can still place orders online at kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App.

The company also said the store hours for the upcoming holidays, including Black Friday, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack
Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs
At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
A member of Routt County's search and rescue team watches as a helicopter flies an injured...
Colorado hunter rescued after being impaled by arrow
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case