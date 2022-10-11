Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody.

Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. just after 3:15 p.m.. Officers found the single victim already deceased when they reached the scene. He has since been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Branson.

Colorado Springs Police announced a juvenile boy was arrested in connection to the shooting. Because of the suspect’s age, he is not being publicly identified at this point. The juvenile is charged with first-degree murder and was taken into custody on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the shooting was still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs
Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

Latest News

MGN
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media, unclear what prompted the post
Legislative forum
Colorado legislative forum on Tuesday featuring candidate from State House District 17 and State Senate District 11
On the left: Lizet and Marie. On the right: Marie and George.
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man accused of espionage will go to trial