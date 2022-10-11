Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody.

Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. just after 3:15 p.m.. Officers found the single victim already deceased when they reached the scene. He has since been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Branson.

Colorado Springs Police announced a juvenile boy was arrested in connection to the shooting. Because of the suspect’s age, he is not being publicly identified at this point. The juvenile is charged with first-degree murder and was taken into custody on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the shooting was still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

