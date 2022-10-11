‘It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property’, says trustee of Stratrmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trustee of the property says he hasn’t been out to the land in over three years. He tells 11 News he had no idea that many people where living there or that a fire had happened.

Joe Brinkerhoff says he has been the trustee of that land for over ten years, and is now living in Durango, Colorado. Brinkerhoff tells 11 News he rents that property to one man who has permission to camp there and manage the land.

But he now says things have gotten out of control, saying he wasn’t aware the fire happened until 11 News told him. Brinkerhoff says he has reached out to both the county and the sheriffs office before the fire asking for help to clean up the property.

“I’ve told them to get rid of the trespassers they have my permission to get rid of all the trespassers,” Brinkerhoff.

The county says the property owner has not been cooperating with them in a statement they released you can find here.

