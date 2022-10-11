Death investigation underway near Memorial Park

Erie/Eastlake death investigation 10/10/2022
Erie/Eastlake death investigation 10/10/2022(KKTV/Lauren Clark)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a death near Memorial Park.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Erie and Eastlake for a death investigation. A woman was found dead on scene.

Police tell 11 News the homicide unit was investigating on scene, but police would not give further details into the nature of the death. No information is available yet about the body or any potential suspects.

We will update this article as we learn more.

This investigation was one of three that happened Monday night. The other two included a man who was strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar, and a man is dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs
At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash
Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort

Latest News

Warm Tuesday
Warm & Breezy Tuesday
Trustee of property speaks out
‘It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property’, says trustee of Stratrmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out
Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
Wind Tree Apartments police activity 10/10/2022
Man dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex