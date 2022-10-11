Death investigation underway near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a death near Memorial Park.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Erie and Eastlake for a death investigation. A woman was found dead on scene.

Police tell 11 News the homicide unit was investigating on scene, but police would not give further details into the nature of the death. No information is available yet about the body or any potential suspects.

We will update this article as we learn more.

This investigation was one of three that happened Monday night. The other two included a man who was strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar, and a man is dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.