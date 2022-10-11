Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February.

The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a doctor stopped a sanity evaluation because they felt Weingarten isn’t competent enough to stand trial. Another competency evaluation is expected and Weingarten is due back in court on Jan. 3.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. The neighborhood is north of Cimarron Hills. They were originally called there for a “medical emergency.” The Violent Crime Unit was part of the investigation. A few days after the crime, police announced the arrest of Weingarten. According to arrest papers, Weingarten told first responders, “I just shot my wife and son. I’ve been feeling not good lately and something just came over me. I don’t know what happened. I’ve been hearing things, and I don’t know what’s going on.”

The woman who was shot and killed was identified by family as Lizet Mijangos. The baby who was shot and killed was identified as George Weingarten, he was just born in May of 2021. David told investigators his son’s crying made him anxious.

The shooting left their other child, a little girl named Marie, motherless. 11 News has been in contact with the family of Marie and a GoFundMe has been set up to help her. Click here to donate.

“All [proceeds] will go to get her all the necessities that she need such as clothing diapers formula and her crib,” part of the GoFundMe post reads. “I am a single mother of two and getting all the support we need for her with family and friends. She will be receiving all the love she can get from me and her now two other siblings.”

While the entire case remains under investigation, due to the nature of this incident 11 News wanted to share the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Mugshot Release: David Weingarten (29)



On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 6:55 P.M., the CSPD communication center received one call reporting a shooting had occurred at a single-family residence in the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive. pic.twitter.com/cnZctJZib8 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.