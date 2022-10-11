Colorado Springs man accused of espionage heading to trial, will be kept in custody

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jareh Dalke’s public defenders entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in Denver’s federal court house Tuesday, meaning the case is headed to trial.

The defense and prosecutors argued over whether or not Dalke should be kept in custody until trial begins.

Assistant U.S. attorney Julia Martinez convinced the judge to rule in her favor, asking Dalke be kept in custody. Martinez told the judge Dalke’s facing “extremely serious charges,” for trying to sell secrets which he “stole” while at the NSA. Martinez also told the court, Dalke allegedly did so for profit, but also for his “own interests,” saying he “has a desire to support Russia and harm the United States.” She described the information Dalke tried to sell as “extraordinarily sensitive,” as it pertains to the United State’s defensive abilities and a foreign government’s offensive abilities.

Dalke’s public defenders argued that Dalke is not a flight risk and therefore should be allowed to be released from custody with tight rules until trial. The proposed restrictions were that Dalke would surrender his passport, have limited to no internet access, and wear an ankle monitor. Defense lawyers said Dalke did not have enough money to leave, and therefore would stay at his Colorado Springs home where he lives with his wife and grandmother. The attorneys also said Dalke’s VA benefits are a main source of income for his household.

Lawyers from both sides said there are no confirmed ties between Dalke and actual Russian agents, but he does claim to speak the language and have ancestral connections.

When ruling Dalke should be kept in custody leading up to his trial, the judge said Dalke’s “ideology is sympathetic with the Russian government.”

Dalke’s trial date remains unclear. A federal case expert tells 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry, it could be a while before we know a definitive trial start date.

