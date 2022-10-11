Colorado Springs looking for suspects in 3 convenience store robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the suspects in a string of robberies carried out in the second half of September.

The robbers targeted convenience stores, holding up the same 7-Eleven twice and a Diamond Shamrock once.

Detectives say the 7-Eleven robberies happened at the store at 21st Street and Bott Avenue. The first robbery was reported just after 1 a.m. on the 15th.

On September 15, 2022, at 1:08 a.m., a Hispanic male suspect entered the 7- Eleven store at 1011 South 21st Street and pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 11, 2022

The next 7-Eleven robbery was reported at exactly 12:30 on the 27th.

On September 27, 2022, at 12:30 a.m., a Hispanic male suspect robbed the 7-Eleven store at 1011 South 21st Street. The suspect pointed a firearm at the store employee and demanded money. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 11, 2022

Police say the same suspect was involved in both. He was then joined by another man on the night Sept. 29, when they robbed a Diamond Shamrock at Arlington Drive and Circle Drive. During that episode, both men pulled out guns and ordered the clerk to hand over cash.

CSPD Seeking Assistance In Identifying Two Male Robbery Suspects.



On September 29, 2022, at 11:02 p.m., two Hispanic male suspects entered the Diamond Shamrock store at 2455 Arlington Drive. Both suspects produced firearms and demanded money from the store employee. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 11, 2022

The suspect involved in all of the robberies has been described as a slender 20-year-old Hispanic male with a light mustache. Detectives released a photo of him Tuesday, which can be viewed at the top of this page. Police do not have an image or a description of the second suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

