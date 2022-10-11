Colorado Springs looking for suspects in 3 convenience store robberies

Police say this is the man involved in both 7-Eleven robberies and the Diamond Shamrock robbery. There is currently no photo or description for the second suspect, who was only part of the Diamond Shamrock hold-up.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the suspects in a string of robberies carried out in the second half of September.

The robbers targeted convenience stores, holding up the same 7-Eleven twice and a Diamond Shamrock once.

Detectives say the 7-Eleven robberies happened at the store at 21st Street and Bott Avenue. The first robbery was reported just after 1 a.m. on the 15th.

The next 7-Eleven robbery was reported at exactly 12:30 on the 27th.

Police say the same suspect was involved in both. He was then joined by another man on the night Sept. 29, when they robbed a Diamond Shamrock at Arlington Drive and Circle Drive. During that episode, both men pulled out guns and ordered the clerk to hand over cash.

The suspect involved in all of the robberies has been described as a slender 20-year-old Hispanic male with a light mustache. Detectives released a photo of him Tuesday, which can be viewed at the top of this page. Police do not have an image or a description of the second suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

