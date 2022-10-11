Colorado hunter rescued after being impaled by arrow

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bow hunter had to be airlifted out of the Colorado wilderness after he was impaled by an arrow.

Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR) says the hunter walked into the arrow while hiking off trail in the South Fork Mad Creek area earlier this month. The arrow reportedly pierced the hunter’s leg above the knee, and he couldn’t walk himself out. Sister station CBS Denver says that he had a rescue beacon with him, and though it was low on batteries, he was able to send an SOS out before having to shut it off to save power.

The hunter was located deep in the wilderness north of Steamboat Springs, requiring a search and rescue to first drive, them hike, and finally bushwack through deep woods and swamps to reach him. Once with him, RCSAR determined the terrain posed too many challenges for him to be carted out and called for a helicopter.

RCSAR says this is the second time in as many years that its team has rescued someone impaled by an arrow left behind an earlier hunter.

“While we know that it is not always feasible, bow hunters should make every effort possible to find a lost arrow as the razor sharp broadheads pose a very real risk to any humans or animals who may pass through the area in the future,” it said in a social media post.

RCSAR recommends hunters use things like illuminated nock, adhering strips of reflective arrow wrap or fletching brightly colored vanes to help locate stray arrows.

More information for bow hunters can be found here: “How to find lost arrows: 8 tips and tricks”

