22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

