"We almost lost an entire subdivision," after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says

Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:53 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A homeless camp fire broke out in a Startmoor Hills neighborhood.

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, the Stratmoor Hills Fire District responded to a homeless camp in a wooded area near Chamberlin and Hampton Streets to a fire. The fire chief told 11 News on scene that multiple cars and tents were on fire, causing massive flames and smoke in the area.

“This is a very well known problem area. It’s been going on for about the last two years at this location... we almost lost an entire subdivision,” said Chief Shawn Bittle.

Firefighters say injuries are unknown Monday morning as some people refused to evacuate. Firefighters struggled with getting water on the fire, and reported multiple propane tank explosions.

“Things were blowing up... I woke everybody up in there and said ‘get out’ because I didn’t know if the wind was going to change,” said neighbor Debra Pixler.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and firefighters are not sure of the extent of the damage yet.

