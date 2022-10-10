Voice of the consumer: Boosting quality of later life

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One nonprofit organization is asking for your help to make our region the best area to age.

The Innovations in Aging Collaborative (IIAC) is working to enhance the quality of life of older residents in El Paso County. They will be holding four listening sessions in October that are open to the public. They want to hear your opinions on how we can better our community.

“Being ‘age friendly’ means our community is livable for people of all ages so that there’s equity to serve residents in all ages, ability levels, incomes, race and ethnicity, and other backgrounds,” said Judith Scott, with the Innovations in Aging Collaborative. “In other words, we need to have great services for health care, housing, transportation and economic opportunities, including employment, and social activities.”

The IIAC said the number of El Paso County residents age 65 and over has more than doubled over the past two decades to around 99,406 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data.

While this initiative is aimed at making our community a better place for aging adults, this really impacts people of all ages, including younger folks.

“Let’s look at it this way, on the sidewalk of life, we’re all walking from one end to the other, and that includes people of all ages, so when you really think about it, if we’re lucky to age, we want to age in communities that serve us well, El Paso County being our target community,” said Scott.

Four different public listening sessions are being held, with the first starting this week. Folks of all ages are invited to attend and bring ideas about what you would like to see change in our area.

“It’s very important that we get the opinions of all people who live in our community who use our services. So, we will have four 90-minute listening sessions in the month of October to get everyone’s input on what’s important to them. We know some of the top priorities are housing, affordable housing, transportation, and good health care,” Scott added.

“But when you come and talk to us, we’ll get a better idea of what your priorities as citizens are, and those will help shape our work groups for the upcoming summit we’ll be having in November, and through the next year, as we hammer out, in our work groups, what the priorities are, developed out of our listening sessions.”

Here’s a list of the four 90-minute listening sessions:

Oct. 11, 4 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House (401 N. Tejon St.)

Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Manitou Art Center (513 Manitou Ave.)

Oct. 19, 10 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber (166 2nd St., Monument)

Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Fountain Valley YMCA (326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain)

For more details or to sign up for the sessions, you can email info@innovationsinaging.org. You can also find out more information at InnovationsInAging.org.

