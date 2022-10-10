Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A trucker was airlifted to Colorado Springs after crashing his 18-wheeler on a mountain road.

Troopers say the driver was traveling on Highway 160 early Sunday morning when he missed a curve and ran off the roadway. The truck careened into the side of the mountain, then continued another 88 feet before finally coming to a stop. The driver wasn’t buckled up and was thrown from the semi.

The collision was reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Wolf Creek Ski Area. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was first transported to Rio Grande Hospital in Del Norte with serious injuries before being flown via Flight for Life to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. His condition has not been released as of Monday morning. State Patrol has only identified him as a 43-year-old man from Florida.

Drinking and driving is a suspected factor in the crash.

