Springs police still searching for 2 hit-and-run drivers after cyclist is killed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police continue to urge the public to help them locate the drivers involved in a crash last month that left a cyclist dead.

Investigators say that David Baker was biking in the area of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane on the night of Sept. 27 when he was hit by a vehicle from behind. He was knocked down, and two oncoming vehicles ran him over. All of the cars fled, and Baker died at the scene.

Police later found one of the cars involved but are still looking for the other two.

One of the suspect vehicles is believed to be a white 2010-2014 Subaru Outback. The Outback may have damage to its front end or windshield. That vehicle was last seen driving west on Maizeland Road towards Chelton Road.

The other vehicle is an unknown make/model light colored minivan with likely front end damage. Police say that this vehicle was last seen heading east on Maizeland Road and passing through Academy Boulevard.

The area where the deadly collision happened is right next to Palmer Park. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m.

Members of CSPD’s Major Crash Team are asking anyone with information regarding either of these vehicles or their drivers to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.