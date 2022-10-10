Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
The suspect vehicle that law enforcement says ran over several members of a crowd outside a...
1 killed, 7 injured after truck drives through crowd in Golden
Larimer County Sheriff's office
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
Cassandra Gentry and her granddaughter Jada pose for a photograph in their apartment in...
Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating death on B Street
This is an 11 Breaking News Alert.
Grand jury indicts Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to Russia