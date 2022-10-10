Public told to avoid area near Veterans Park while Canon City police work incident

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning.

In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 115), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.

Police did not elaborate on what the incident was but urged the public to avoid the area. A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation says Royal Gorge Boulevard only has one lane open in each direction.

11 News is working to get more information from police and will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
The suspect vehicle that law enforcement says ran over several members of a crowd outside a...
1 killed, 7 injured after truck drives through crowd in Golden
Larimer County Sheriff's office
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says

Latest News

Submerged truck in Lake Pueblo 10/10/22.
Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday
Colorado Springs Airport bringing back half-off parking
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
Grand jury indicts Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to Russia
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating death on B Street