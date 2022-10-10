Public told to avoid area near Veterans Park while Canon City police work incident

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning.

In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 115), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.

Police did not elaborate on what the incident was but urged the public to avoid the area. A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation says Royal Gorge Boulevard only has one lane open in each direction.

11 News is working to get more information from police and will update this article as we learn more.

