Police say missing Colorado teenager could be in danger

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police are expected to provide an update to the public on Monday as they continue their search for a missing teenager they believe could be in danger.

On Saturday, the Boulder Police Department reached out to the public for help with locating 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. Campbell has been missing since Sept. 30 when she was last seen at a Boulder High School Football game. A news conference was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., then changed to 6:15 p.m. We plan on carrying the update in this article from the KKTV 11 Breaking News Center.

“Investigators have received some information from friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe, and there have been a few reported sightings of her in and around the Boulder area,” part of a social media post by the Boulder Police Department reads. “However, no one in her family has spoken with Chloe since Sept. 30. Friends have received messages that they believe could be from Chloe saying she is safe with a ‘family’ in Arizona and does not want to return home, but family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true.”

A photo of Campbell is at the top bottom. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call or text 720-507-7379. The public can also make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

Police believe the missing 14-year-old could be in danger.
Police believe the missing 14-year-old could be in danger.(Boulder Police Department)

