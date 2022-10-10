Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders rushed to help after a teenager on a motorbike was hit by a car Sunday evening.

“It was just like this huge smash,” said neighbor Catherine, who lives near the intersection where the crash occurred. She said the whole episode was horrible to witness.

“Went over to the stairs and looked and there was a gentleman laying in the middle of the road ... it was just really hard to see.”

Police say the rider, just 18, was traveling north on Academy Boulevard as he passed through the intersection with Half Turn Road. The other vehicle, a sedan, was turning left from southbound Academy onto Half Turn and the two vehicles collided.

The teen was very clearly injured, and neighbors instantly ran to his aid, Catherine told 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux.

“There was probably four or five people that had come from across the street and around the way that were there immediately to help.”

Police and first responders soon got on scene and rushed the rider to the hospital. At last report, he was in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured and consented to a DUI test. At last report, no one has been cited in the crash, which remains under investigation. The driver has only been identified as a 40-year-old man.

Catherine told Devereaux that the intersection seems to be a dangerous one for crashes.

“This is a horrible intersection ... this will be the second bike accident I’ve seen”

Northbound Academy was closed at Half Turn for several hours Sunday night but is back open as of Monday morning.

