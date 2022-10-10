Manitou Springs holds Indigenous Peoples’ Day events

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Mantiou Springs held a number of events in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day the weekend leading up to the holiday.

City leaders passed a resolution in 2021 adopting the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the place of Columbus Day.

A meet-and-greet was held on Saturday with various Ute people, descendants of the first people to live in Colorado.

On Sunday, the Ute Trail and Seven Minute Spring were rededicated to the Ute people. A horseback ride was held on the trail for the first time in over 100 years, and the spring was blessed by a number of indigenous leaders and representatives.

Speakers said the celebrations were a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done in the future.

City officials and Ute representatives added that they hope that the celebrations only continue to grow in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.