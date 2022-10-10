Manitou Springs holds Indigenous Peoples’ Day events

Manitou Springs held a number of events celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022 the weekend leading up to the holiday.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Mantiou Springs held a number of events in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day the weekend leading up to the holiday.

City leaders passed a resolution in 2021 adopting the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the place of Columbus Day.

A meet-and-greet was held on Saturday with various Ute people, descendants of the first people to live in Colorado.

On Sunday, the Ute Trail and Seven Minute Spring were rededicated to the Ute people. A horseback ride was held on the trail for the first time in over 100 years, and the spring was blessed by a number of indigenous leaders and representatives.

Speakers said the celebrations were a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done in the future.

City officials and Ute representatives added that they hope that the celebrations only continue to grow in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
2 Lamborghinis were involved in an accident that ended with one of the vehicles on fire in...
Two Lamborghinis crash, one catches fire in front of Denver fire station
Larimer County Sheriff's office
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
LEFT: Jessica Hiner. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
Pueblo County, CO SWAT
SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County

Latest News

At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Motorbike rider seriously injured after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Manitou Springs celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
WATCH: Manitou Springs celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
10.8.22
Gorgeous Weather Continues
The suspect vehicle that law enforcement says ran over several members of a crowd outside a...
1 killed, 7 injured after truck drives through crowd in Golden