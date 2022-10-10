At least one injured in motorcycle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured after a crash in northeast Colorado Springs involving a motorcycle.

This is at the intersection of Half Turn road and North Academy boulevard. Colorado Springs police say there is at least one injury and that the major accident team is responding. That intersection will be closed as they work the crash.

They tell 11 News a vehicle hit a motorcycle near the intersection.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

