Grand jury indicts Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to Russia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A grand jury has indicted Jareh Dalke, the Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to Russia.

The indictment document says, “Dalke, using a particular email account, communicated with a person he believed to be associated with the Russian Federation (“Russia”), a country with many interests that are adverse to the United States.”

Dalke’s Corinth Drive home, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap Road, was raided by the FBI in late September. He appeared in Denver’s federal courthouse last week, but the scheduled detention hearing was continued to tomorrow, Oct. 11. 11 News reporter Melissa Henry was the only television news reporter in the courtroom when the judge granted that continuance.

The full arrest affidavit for Dalke from the U.S. Attorney’s Office can be viewed below. Our 11 Call for Action Team did a deep dive into the document, finding telling quotes Dalke reportedly sent to who he believed was a Russian agent, who was actually an FBI agent.

