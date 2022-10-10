DEVELOPING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating death on B Street

Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on Oct. 10, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s says it’s investigating a death on B Street Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that its deputies was at a location in the 2100 block. No further details were released yet, but a spokesperson is expected at the scene before 10 a.m.

It’s not yet clear if there is any connection to a fire that ignited earlier Monday a couple blocks away in the Stratmoor Hills area.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
Larimer County Sheriff's office
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
The suspect vehicle that law enforcement says ran over several members of a crowd outside a...
1 killed, 7 injured after truck drives through crowd in Golden
At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash
2 Lamborghinis were involved in an accident that ended with one of the vehicles on fire in...
Two Lamborghinis crash, one catches fire in front of Denver fire station

Latest News

‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills,...
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Seven Minute Spring in Manatou Springs, Colo. was rededicated to the Ute people as part of...
Manitou Springs holds Indigenous Peoples’ Day events
Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort
10.10.22
Gorgeous weather continues