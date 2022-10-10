DEVELOPING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating death on B Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s says it’s investigating a death on B Street Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that its deputies was at a location in the 2100 block. No further details were released yet, but a spokesperson is expected at the scene before 10 a.m.

@EPCSheriff is conducting a death investigation in the 2100 Block of B Street. PIO Lt. Vidmar is en route, approximately 60 minutes out. The media staging area will be in the parking lot at 2025 B Street. pic.twitter.com/Fik0JBpwsk — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 10, 2022

It’s not yet clear if there is any connection to a fire that ignited earlier Monday a couple blocks away in the Stratmoor Hills area.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.