DEVELOPING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating death on B Street
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s says it’s investigating a death on B Street Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that its deputies was at a location in the 2100 block. No further details were released yet, but a spokesperson is expected at the scene before 10 a.m.
It’s not yet clear if there is any connection to a fire that ignited earlier Monday a couple blocks away in the Stratmoor Hills area.
This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn.
