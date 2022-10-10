Deadly crash closes Highway 24 west of Lake George

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 24 in Teller County on Monday.

Colorado State Patrol was called to the area west of Lake George at about 2 p.m. The crash happened near the Wilkerson Pass Visitor Center between Lake George and Hartsel. At least one person was killed. Two other people were taken by helicopter to the hospital.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.