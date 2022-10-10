Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response Teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team, Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.

Click here for more on the Pueblo County Response Teams.

Deputies & members of volunteer dive & search & rescue from PCSO assisted Colorado Parks & Wildlife in successfully retrieving a truck that rolled and became submerged in water at Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina. No one in truck, no injuries. Awesome teamwork by all pic.twitter.com/teOKb5iv2t — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 10, 2022

