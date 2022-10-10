Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

Submerged truck in Lake Pueblo 10/10/22.
Submerged truck in Lake Pueblo 10/10/22.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response Teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team, Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.

