Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack

Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport was targeted by Russian hackers on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

The websites for multiple U.S. airports were targeted to start the work week. It isn’t clear what the goal of the cyberattack at the Colorado Springs Airport was, but the website was offline for a brief period of time. Last time this article was updated at 1:30 p.m., the website appeared to be functioning as normal.

The Denver International Airport was also dealing with a cyberattack on Monday.

“Similar to many other US airports, DEN’s website has been targeted,” part of a statement from Stephanie Figueroa, the Public Information Officer for DIA wrote to KKTV 11 News. “The attacks began around 11 a.m. this morning and they continue. The attackers are attempting to overwhelm our website so that it becomes unavailable to the public. At this time, the attacks have not been impactful, though we are closely monitoring these attacks and any others. We are also sharing information on these attacks with TSA, CISA, and other airports.”

As more details become available this article will be updated.

