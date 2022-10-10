Colorado Springs Airport bringing back half-off parking

Bird's-eye view of the Colorado Springs Airport and its long-term parking lot.
Bird's-eye view of the Colorado Springs Airport and its long-term parking lot.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport is gifting travelers with an early Christmas present!

The airport said Monday that it would be bringing slashing parking prices in half starting next month and then again in December.

“We’re so grateful to our community and to those who fly COS and we are very pleased to offer this discount over the holidays as a way to show our gratitude and encourage more people to choose to fly COS, especially during the holidays,” said airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips.

The first round of half-off parking will be Thanksgiving week starting on Monday, Nov. 21, and running through Sunday, Nov. 27. It will resume just before Christmas on Dec. 21 and continue through Jan. 2. Long-term airport parking is typical $8 a day, so it will be $4 daily during those weeks.

Coupons will not required; the airport says travelers can get the discount by driving through one of the manned parking booths.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
The suspect vehicle that law enforcement says ran over several members of a crowd outside a...
1 killed, 7 injured after truck drives through crowd in Golden
Larimer County Sheriff's office
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
At least one injured in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Colorado Springs
Neighbors rush to rider’s aid after teen on motorbike is seriously hurt in northeast Springs crash
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says

Latest News

Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Submerged truck in Lake Pueblo 10/10/22.
Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
Grand jury indicts Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to Russia