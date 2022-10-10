Colorado Springs Airport bringing back half-off parking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport is gifting travelers with an early Christmas present!

The airport said Monday that it would be bringing slashing parking prices in half starting next month and then again in December.

“We’re so grateful to our community and to those who fly COS and we are very pleased to offer this discount over the holidays as a way to show our gratitude and encourage more people to choose to fly COS, especially during the holidays,” said airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips.

The first round of half-off parking will be Thanksgiving week starting on Monday, Nov. 21, and running through Sunday, Nov. 27. It will resume just before Christmas on Dec. 21 and continue through Jan. 2. Long-term airport parking is typical $8 a day, so it will be $4 daily during those weeks.

Coupons will not required; the airport says travelers can get the discount by driving through one of the manned parking booths.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.