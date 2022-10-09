Reports: Russell Wilson gets injection for injured shoulder

DENVER (KKTV) - Could an injured shoulder be to blame for quarterback Russell Wilson’s listless game against the Colts?

According to multiple reports including CBS Sports and ESPN, Wilson flew to Los Angeles Friday for a shoulder injection. He first injured his throwing shoulder in the game against the Raiders, and CBS Sports is reporting it’s a a strained latissimus dorsi, an injury that kept Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from throwing for a month.

Wilson reportedly plans to be on the field for the Broncos’ next game versus the L.A. Chargers on Oct. 17, and according to CBS Sports is hoping the injection and round-the-clock treatment between now and then will help him look and feel better by the 17th.

