PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!

While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.

Peak fall foliage viewing time in Colorado per region. (KKTV (Data from Climatological Averages, National Park Service Data))

Our 11 News meteorologists predicted an especially vibrant foliage season due to the combination of a strong monsoon season over the summer and mild, dry weather for most of September. So far, the autumn colors have lived up to expectations! Enjoy this album of viewer fall photos below -- and feel free to submit your own!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.