Firefighters respond to structure fire northeast of Falcon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to contain a structure fire reported northeast of Falcon.

This was reported at a home on Gilbert drive Saturday evening. Firefighters on scene tell 11 News this was possibly caused by an incident involving someone loading a gun.

Officials on scene say there have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

