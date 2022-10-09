Firefighters respond to structure fire northeast of Falcon
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to contain a structure fire reported northeast of Falcon.
This was reported at a home on Gilbert drive Saturday evening. Firefighters on scene tell 11 News this was possibly caused by an incident involving someone loading a gun.
Officials on scene say there have been no reported injuries.
This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.
