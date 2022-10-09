Colorado Springs firefighters work to help mobile home communities with fire prevention

CSFD is helping mobile home communities prepare for possible fires
CSFD is helping mobile home communities prepare for possible fires(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe and Logan MacDonald
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department partnered with the Red Cross to install fire and carbon monoxide alarms in peoples’ homes on Saturday morning.

This effort came during Fire Prevention Week and Fire Prevention Month for the city. The initiative covered 250 homes across four different communities. CSFD said focused primarily on mobile homes because of the higher likelihood of a fire breaking out and becoming destructive.

“Mobile homes, the hard part is that they are a lot more flammable than our single-family homes that are in different kinds of neighborhoods,” Sunny Smaldino with CSFD said. “And also, they’re so close together that they have a propensity to catch fire much quicker than your next door neighbors.”

One man lost his life at Skylark Mobile Home Park earlier this year in a fire that destroyed eight homes. Skylark was along those who got these alarms. The others were Emerald Acres Mobile Home Community, the Panoramic Mobile Home Court and the Falcon Mobile Home Park.

This was part of a proactive approach from the fire department to preventing fires.

“If there’s a fire, that means we didn’t get enough on the prevention side,” Smaldino said. “It starts with that, it starts as not having a bad day happen.”

The fire department also has fire extinguishers to donate to residents as part of this program, which they hope to continue for years to come.

