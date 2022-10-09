Boulder police asking for help locating Colorado teen

Police believe the missing 14-year-old could be in danger.
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Colorado teen believed to be a runaway who could be in danger.

They said 14-year-old Chloe Campbell has been missing since Friday, September 30. She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game.

Police said that there have been a few reported sightings of Chloe around the Boulder area, but no one in her family has talked to her since she went missing. Investigators say friends of her have gotten messages they say might be from Chloe, saying she is safe with “family” in Arizona and does not want to return home. However, they say family and friends are unable to confirm that the messages are, in fact, from her.

Police said the case does not yet warrant issuing an Amber Alert, but they are becoming increasingly worried about the teen’s safety. It is believed that she has no access to money or her medication, and that she may be with an adult male.

Chloe has blue eyes, blond hair and is about 5′6″. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, purple top and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text 720-507-7379 or call Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333, choose option 8 and refer to case #22-9868.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 1-800-THE-LOST.

