1 killed, 7 injured after truck drives through crowd in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven people were hurt and an eighth killed after a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight.

Law enforcement says the three men inside the truck drove through the crowd on purpose.

Eight victims total: 1 deceased male, 4 males transported (current conditions unknown), others sustained minor injuries. Suspect vehicle drove through group gathered outside. 3 male suspects in custody. Media staging at Mountain Side Gear & Rental. pic.twitter.com/tznzc8jqQF — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 9, 2022

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two groups got into a fight early Sunday morning in the parking lot outside Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill in Golden. Bouncers broke up the brawl and led one of the groups behind the building. The sheriff’s office says three men from the other party then jumped in their truck and ran the group down. The truck kept going but was found a short distance way. The suspects were arrested.

“I’ve been here six years and we’ve never had anything like this,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told media in a news briefing.

Rock Rest Lodge said in a social media post that it would be closed for the rest of Sunday.

At the time of this writing, no one involved has been identified. Law enforcement has not said what the initial fight was over.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.