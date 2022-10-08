Woman dies in Aurora after being hit by a city vehicle

Aurora Police vehicle
Aurora Police vehicle(Aurora Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Oct. 8, 2022
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) -A pedestrian passed away Friday morning after being hit by a city of Aurora vehicle.

City officials said a 66-year-old woman was hit by a 2015 Ford F-350 belonging to the city’s water department at about 9 a.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials said that initial investigation revealed the woman was crossing East 6th Avenue at Helena Street using the crosswalk when the driver turned left onto East 6th Avenue and struck the woman.

The driver stayed on scene and was not showing signs of impairment.

As of Saturday morning, the investigation was still ongoing, but the driver was not cited for the crash.

Officials said the incident was the 36th traffic fatality in Aurora so far this year.

Aurora police asked anyone with information or footage of this crash to reach out to them. Reports can be made at their website or by calling 303-739-6000.

