Voluntary evacuations announced in Larimer County for wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have issued voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

A wildfire on Great Twins Road in Virginia Dale has prompted the voluntary evacuations.

Officials are recommending that residents gather essentials items to prepare fir evacuation.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says to text LCEVAC TO 888777 for updates and to not call 911, unless you are in danger.

