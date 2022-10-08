Two Lamborghinis crash, one catches fire in front of Denver fire station

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Fire Department asked drivers to remember to drive safely after two Lamborghinis crashed in front of a fire station Thursday night.

Fire department officials shared Friday that the accident occurred in front of Denver Fire Station 1, and one of the cars caught fire in that station’s front yard.

CBS Colorado reported that the drivers of both cars were arrested Thursday night and are facing DUI, reckless driving and speed exhibition charges.

