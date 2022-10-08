SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night.

Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96.

Deputies said they learned the teenagers, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, had been hiding in a tent stolen from a family member’s home on Tuesday. Deputies added that this is also where they stole three guns and ammunition.

The tent was set up in a field near Oakwood Estates Mobile Home Park, and officials explained the SWAT team was activated because the Sheriff’s Office had knowledge of loaded weapons in the tent.

Deputies said when SWAT team members surrounded the tent, the 17-year-old male complied and was arrested. They added that the 14-year-old female tried to run, but was apprehended and also arrested.

Deputies said they found the stolen guns loaded and additional ammunition in the tent. The teenagers were booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile, theft and criminal mischief.

