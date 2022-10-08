Preliminary report of fatal plane crash over Boulder reveals flight student and teacher were among those killed

One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.
One of the two crash sites found off Niwot Road in Boulder County on Sept. 17, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals more details about a plane collision that left three dead.

This happened Saturday, September 17 over Longmont in Boulder County. According to the report released by NTSB, two of the three people killed were a teacher and student, both in a Cessna aircraft. The other pilot killed was in a Sonex Aircraft.

According to the Boulder County Coroner, the men killed are Daniel Wilmoth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69.

The report reveals that neither were in radio contact nor required to be in contact with air traffic control at the time of the crash. It shows that the Cessna, with the two pilots, was traveling northbound and the Sonex was heading west. Each got up to about 7,000-7,500 feet.

The Cesna turned 360 degrees and then began going east. The report says the flight track data of both aircrafts shows their paths merging. The planes also seemed to rapidly descend. The report said that both crafts collided nose-down at around 5,100 feet.

You can read the entire report below:

