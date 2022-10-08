Over 300 fentanyl pills recovered in Colorado Springs bust

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police recovered over 300 fentanyl pills near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road early Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area around 300 S. Academy Blvd. just after 3:30 a.m. due to a recent increase in crime at 24-hour gambling locations in the area. They explained this officer saw drug paraphernalia in a suspicious vehicle and contacted the people associated with it.

After investigation, police said they recovered 376 fentanyl pills. Two people were arrested for narcotics distribution.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.