New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer.

Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons by previous offenders in the death of Jermaine Wilson. He is currently being held at the federal prison in Englewood for unrelated charges. Naming Marquis a suspect in this case took several months and there are still many questions that remain as to what happened and why did the life of Jermaine Wilson end.

According to the arrest papers, on May 24, 2022, Wilson’s body was found laying face down on Old Camp Rd. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from tourists in the area, saying they found his body while out on a hike.

The papers said Wilson was found with multiple gun shot wounds and a note that said, “I Laina Curtis sell my benz 205 on April 29.” That note refers to the gold vehicle that belonged to Wilson, according to deputies.

During their search of the victim’s apartment, deputies said they found blood stains, latex gloves, and a duffel bag belonging to the suspect, Dunlap and his wife, Laina Curtis.

After further investigation, deputies said they linked Dunlap to the killing and found him and Curtis driving the gold Mercedes a few days later.

The arrest papers said the vehicle was searched and blood stains identified being from Wilson were found. Deputies also found a handgun with Dunlap’s DNA and bullets recovered from Wilson’s body matched the ammunition in the weapon.

Dunlap and Curtis were taken into custody on May 31, 2022 and at this time, Dunlap is facing second degree murder.

KKTV 11News is working to learn more about the charges and will update you when we know more.

