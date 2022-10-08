Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday.(Source: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:17 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula.

RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span.

The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city. He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a nonresidential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Dunlap
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
Police investigate reports of a gun at a Colorado Springs school.
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
LEFT: Jessica Hiner. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
A flyer is reportedly being passed around in Pueblo in regards to child abuse allegations.
Child abuse investigation in Pueblo; police ask the public not to reach out as a flyer is circulated
Russell Wilson
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night

Latest News

FILE - National Guard members take a staircase toward the U.S. Capitol building before a...
National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace
RAMPART VS CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
Friday Night Endzone: week seven
New details about the man found dead on Old Camp Rd. and details about the suspect
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions