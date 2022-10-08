Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
11 Cares
Live Newscasts
11 Connects
Home
News
Crime
International
National
Politics
State
Weather
Traffic Watch
Weather Maps
7-Day Forecasts
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
Live Newscasts
Submit a Story Idea
Submit Photos and Videos
Find It
11 Call for Action
Sports
NCAA
NFL
Scoreboard
National
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Friday Night Endzone
Broncos
Air Force
Advertise With Us
Station Jobs
KKTV News App
11 Connects
11 Cares
Community Calendar
Good News Friday
Video
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
MyKKTV
MeTV
Sign up for .COM Daily
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
11 For Health
Press Releases
Friday Night Endzone: week seven
By
Jessica Mendoza
,
Alexa Belcastro
,
Jack Heeke
and
Logan MacDonald
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM MDT
|
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
PALMER RIDGE PUEBLO WEST
CENTRAL VS CENTENNIAL
RAMPART VS CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
Harrison vs. Lewis-Palmer
Woodland Park vs. La Junta
CORONADO VS MESA RIDGE
WIDEFIELD VS HINKLEY
AIR ACADEMY VS VISTA RIDGE
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
Child abuse investigation in Pueblo; police ask the public not to reach out as a flyer is circulated
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night
Latest News
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Luke Zahlmann
Friday Night Endzone: Week 6
Rivalry football game in Pueblo ends after fight; 2 volunteer coaches suspended