Friday Night Endzone: week seven

By Jessica Mendoza, Alexa Belcastro, Jack Heeke and Logan MacDonald
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

PALMER RIDGE PUEBLO WEST
CENTRAL VS CENTENNIAL
RAMPART VS CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
Harrison vs. Lewis-Palmer
Woodland Park vs. La Junta
CORONADO VS MESA RIDGE
WIDEFIELD VS HINKLEY
AIR ACADEMY VS VISTA RIDGE

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Dunlap
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
Police investigate reports of a gun at a Colorado Springs school.
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
LEFT: Jessica Hiner. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
A flyer is reportedly being passed around in Pueblo in regards to child abuse allegations.
Child abuse investigation in Pueblo; police ask the public not to reach out as a flyer is circulated
Russell Wilson
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night

Latest News

Russell Wilson
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Luke Zahlmann
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Luke Zahlmann
PINE CREEK VS FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON
Friday Night Endzone: Week 6
Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game in Pueblo ends after fight; 2 volunteer coaches suspended