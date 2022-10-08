Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says the 90-year-old Dooley was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Jessica Hiner. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
Police investigate reports of a gun at a Colorado Springs school.
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs police investigating potential road rage shooting on the east side of town
LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
Marquis Dunlap
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs

Latest News

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester