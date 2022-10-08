Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday.

Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.

Cofan was one of five mountain tapir in human care in the country, with the other four living at the Los Angeles Zoo. Zoo officials added that there are only an estimated 2,500 members of the species left in the wild.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s previous attempts to breed the species were not successful, and Cofan’s body was donated to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Luna was a part of the Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan, which zoo officials said is an effort between multiple organizations to breed Mexican wolves with more genetic diversity. They also said that there are only an estimated 196 Mexican wolves left in the wild in the U.S.

Zoo officials added that both animals played large roles in conservation attempts as ambassadors of their species, and those efforts will continue with other animals throughout the zoo despite their loss.

