Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day

LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both...
LEFT: Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir and RIGHT: Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf. Both endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on 10/6/22.(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday.

Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.

Cofan was one of five mountain tapir in human care in the country, with the other four living at the Los Angeles Zoo. Zoo officials added that there are only an estimated 2,500 members of the species left in the wild.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s previous attempts to breed the species were not successful, and Cofan’s body was donated to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Luna was a part of the Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan, which zoo officials said is an effort between multiple organizations to breed Mexican wolves with more genetic diversity. They also said that there are only an estimated 196 Mexican wolves left in the wild in the U.S.

Zoo officials added that both animals played large roles in conservation attempts as ambassadors of their species, and those efforts will continue with other animals throughout the zoo despite their loss.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate reports of a gun at a Colorado Springs school.
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
LEFT: Jessica Hiner. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs police investigating potential road rage shooting on the east side of town
Marquis Dunlap
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced he is retiring at the end of the...
Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year

Latest News

RAMPART VS CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
Friday Night Endzone: week seven
New details about the man found dead on Old Camp Rd. and details about the suspect
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
WATCH- New details about the death of a man found on Old Stage Rd.
WATCH- New details about the death of a man found on Old Stage Rd.
10.7.22
Gorgeous Weekend!