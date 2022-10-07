SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town

LEFT: Jessica Hines. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.
LEFT: Jessica Hines. RIGHT: Brandon Allen.(Custer County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.

“We received information that he [Allen] was armed with a 9mm handgun,” a post on the Custer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reads. “Custer Sheriff’s Office called in an off duty deputy to assist and obtained a search warrant and proceeded to the location. A secure perimeter was established and the deputies attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender. After several hours we requested the assistance of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office - Colorado SWAT team. After further attempted additional negotiations failed, a chemical irritant was introduced into the camper. Brandon Allen was then taken into custody at 6:15PM and medically cleared on-scene by paramedics with Custer EMS with assistance of Wet Mountain Fire Protection District who had been staged a safe distance away.”

Allen was booked into the Fremont County Jail while Hiner bonded out.

