Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday.

Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and staff on Thursday.

Officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Compton was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

Deputies said the investigation was still ongoing on Thursday, but the Pueblo County Undersheriff said that speed was likely a factor in the accident.

